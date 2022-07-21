WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on Route 232 in the Town of Watertown early Thursday evening, according to Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Ron Wareham.
Assistant Chief Wareham said medical personnel evaluated people at the scene of the crash, and no one ended up going to the hospital.
Route 232 between Route 11 and Ives Street Road was briefly shut down by the Town of Watertown Fire Department while officials worked to clear the scene.
Also responding to the crash were Town of Watertown Ambulance and New York State Police. Adams Center Fire was requested to shut down the road, but the request was canceled, Assistant Chief Wareham said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
