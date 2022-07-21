No injuries reported in crash on Route 232

An official directs traffic as the scene of a two-vehicle crash is cleared near Watertown. No injuries were reported. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on Route 232 in the Town of Watertown early Thursday evening, according to Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Ron Wareham.

Assistant Chief Wareham said medical personnel evaluated people at the scene of the crash, and no one ended up going to the hospital.

