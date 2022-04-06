FORT DRUM — There were no fatalities or injuries after an RQ-7 Shadow Unmanned Aerial System crashed on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on post, according to a news release from Fort Drum.
The small aircraft caught fire and was put out quickly by Fort Drum Emergency Services, the release said.
The Fort Drum Environmental Compliance team also responded to the crash site, completed required testing and facilitated the removal of petroleum-contaminated soil for remediation. The small aircraft was deemed a total loss.
“The response to this incident was fast, expert and most importantly — safe,” Col. Travis L. McIntosh, commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to all working on, and behind, the scene to minimize the impact of this incident on our mission and to understand what went wrong on this flight.”
The cause is under investigation.
