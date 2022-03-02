MANNSVILLE — No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire on Route 11 in Mannsville just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire was contained to the vehicle, despite the vehicle’s close proximity to a building. The vehicle is a total loss.
Mannsville-Manor Fire Chief Kevin J. Baker said the cause had yet to be determined, and added that the vehicle owner’s insurance company will be investigating.
