WATERTOWN — City firefighters battled a vehicle fire and extremely cold temperatures at about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Water Street.
According to city Fire Capt. Chuck Waugh, the driver of the vehicle began to see sparks coming from underneath the dashboard. When the driver pulled into KO Storage, the vehicle then caught fire.
No one was injured following the fire, which did not spread to any other vehicles or buildings.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on Water Street while fire officials battled the blaze.
City police also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
