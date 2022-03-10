WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported following a crash between an SUV and a tractor in front of Burger King on State Street, City Fire Capt. Randy S. Beach said.
The westbound lane of traffic was moved to the turning lane while officials tended to the scene.
The SUV sustained heavy front-end damage, and was going to be towed, Capt. Beach said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.