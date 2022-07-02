WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the Mirabito Convenience Store at the intersection of Routes 11 and 232.
Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Jason Lee said the vehicle “took out some block and window panes.”
“The front end went right into the store,” he said.
Although no injuries were reported, one person was going to get checked out at the hospital as a precaution. Chief Lee said that the man did not want to go to the hospital, but forst responders were able to convince him to go.
The parking lot of Mirabitos was closed while officials cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Mirabitos will be closed until the necessary repairs are made.
Town of Watertown Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Adams Center Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and state troopers.
