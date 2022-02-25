THERESA — Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle rollover on Route 37 near Cross Road Friday afternoon.
“They got lucky,” Theresa Fire Department Captain David J. Wilson said, adding that the crash could’ve been “something major.”
The vehicle rolled over onto the driver’s side of the car, he said.
He said that “probably” speed and “slippery road conditions” played a role in the crash.
Route 37 was reduced to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the area.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
Theresa Fire Department responded along with Indian River Ambulance.
(0) comments
