CALCIUM — No one was injured in a three-car crash at Routes 11 and 342 at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, two cars collided with a third that was attempting to make a left hand turn from Route 11 onto 342.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Calcium Fire Department and ambulance crews from Fort Drum and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
As of 4 p.m., the scene was being cleared by first responders.
