WATERTOWN — It appears the driver of a tractor-trailer that rolled over Thursday night on Interstate 781 was not injured.
The Pamelia Fire Department responded to the westbound lane of 781 at about 10:30 p.m., nearing the ramp to Interstate 81. A tractor-trailer had exited the right side where the road curves and rolled over before coming to rest in a ditch.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said the driver of the semi was out of the trailer and OK by the time they arrived on the scene.
The spot, I-781 between Route 11 and I-81, changes from 65 miles per hour to a slower speed on each end. Since speed is suspected to be a factor in this crash, Mr. Faulk is asking drivers to please be careful in that area.
“People just have to be cognitive of those speed changes,” he said. “People need to pay attention, that’s all.”
The westbound lane was closed for about an hour Thursday night, and it was likely be closed again Friday morning so the truck can be removed, as it was decided to be left there over night.
