WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the entrance to the Walmart parking lot. The vehicles involved had a total of four occupants.
One of the vehicles struck a tree after the vehicles collided. A nearby guardrail sustained damage as well.
The town of Watertown Fire Department and law enforcement responded to the scene.
