WATERTOWN — There’s been no headway in finding a replacement for former City Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned at the end of January.
On Monday night, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo brought up the subject again with her colleagues to see if they had anyone in mind.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said someone approached her about filling the vacancy for the remainder of Mr. Roshia’s term, “but I don’t know if he’s serious,” she said, adding that she planned to find out more about his interest.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he was thinking about a potential candidate but needed to see if that person was even interested.
Councilwoman Compo and Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said they had no possible candidates.
Since the councilman resigned, citing a new job in Syracuse, Mayor Smith has said that potential candidates would only get an interview if a majority of council would support them.
The seat has remained empty after a 2-2 stalemate occurred with Amy Horton and Benjamin Shoen, who were interviewed but didn’t get the three votes needed to be appointed.
Four candidates have announced they are running for Mr. Roshia’s seat and are circulating petitions to get on the ballot. They could be headed for a June 22 primary before moving on to the general election in November.
There are two years remaining in Mr. Roshia’s council term.
Voters also will choose two candidates from the seven council candidates seeking the four-year seats now occupied by Councilwoman Ruggiero and Councilman Henry-Wilkinson, who is not seeking re-election.
Councilwoman Ruggiero is seeking a second term.
