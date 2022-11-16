HENDERSON — No injuries were reported after a feed truck caught fire inside a barn at 11279 County Route 75 in Henderson around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Smithville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Simpson said.
Chief Simpson said no cattle were in the barn as the structure only held machinery.
“From the road, you couldn’t see it, but when you got around to the other end where the door was open, the whole inside of the building looked like it was on fire,” he said.
The fire chief said the large barn milks about 1,500 cows and the Belleville fire chief, who was dispatched as automatic mutual aid and lives down the road, arrived on scene first, Chief Simpson said.
One of the farm workers who was milking cows called one of the farm owners when he noticed the fire, then the farm owner called in the fire.
Chief Simpson said that since there are so many cows that have to be milked, people are working 24 hours a day.
The fire chief said there is cosmetic work and roof siding work that will need to be done to the barn.
“From the road, you can’t even tell there was a fire there,” he said.
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by Butterville Properties LLC of the same County Route 75 address.
The mixer part of the feed truck may be able to be saved, Chief Simpson said, but the feed truck was pretty much destroyed.
Chief Simpson said the fire investigators were able to trace the origin of the fire to a block heater that is plugged into the feed truck and is used to keep the engine warm on colder days. Yesterday was the first day of the year the block heater had been plugged in.
Smithville Fire responded along with mutual aid from Adams and Belleville fire departments and South Jefferson Ambulance.
“We really appreciate our mutual aid with Adams and Belleville,” Chief Simpson said. “They worked along with us really well, made a really good stop, could’ve been a bad situation.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.