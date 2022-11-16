Firefighters battle blaze at a barn in Henderson early Wednesday morning. Provided photo

HENDERSON — No injuries were reported after a feed truck caught fire inside a barn at 11279 County Route 75 in Henderson around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Smithville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Simpson said.

Chief Simpson said no cattle were in the barn as the structure only held machinery.

