MANNSVILLE — No injuries were reported after a fire at AR Collision on Monday night, said Robert D. Simpson, information officer with the Adams Fire Department.
Mr. Simpson said that when fire crews arrived, they found the fire on the back side of the building before spreading into the attic area.
The building could be salvageable, but will “need a lot of work,” Mr. Simpson said.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside the garage when the fire started, but Mr. Simpson said that no one was working at the time.
The fire was contained to the building.
The building, 3250 Dixon Road, Mannsville, is owned by Andrew A. Rabetoy and Rebecca L. Rabetoy, according to Jefferson County property records.
One vehicle inside the garage was destroyed while the other “probably” was destroyed, Mr. Simpson said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Adams Fire Department responded along with Lorraine and Mannsville fire departments and state police.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.