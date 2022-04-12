Route 11 span to get $4.1M overhaul

A tangle of caution signs sit in a trailer. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — There will be no parking allowed on the east and west sides of the 200 and 300 blocks of Washington Street from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The city will be pruning trees on the street.

Department of Public Works crews will follow standard protocol, and will install temporary barricades and signage.

The city is urging motorists to use caution while encountering the work crews and work zone.

