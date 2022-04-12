WATERTOWN — There will be no parking allowed on the east and west sides of the 200 and 300 blocks of Washington Street from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The city will be pruning trees on the street.
Department of Public Works crews will follow standard protocol, and will install temporary barricades and signage.
The city is urging motorists to use caution while encountering the work crews and work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.