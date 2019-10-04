WATERTOWN — Police and emergency personnel responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident Friday on Interstate 81 between Exits 46 and 47.
Traffic between the two exits on the southbound side was down to just one lane due to the accident.
Jefferson County emergency dispatchers said no serious injuries were reported from the crash that occurred just before noon. Despite initial reports of multiple vehicles being involved, dispatchers believed there were just two vehicles involved.
A large boat that was being towed by a vehicle appeared to have fallen off its trailer, with the boat ending up partially on the southbound lane of the highway between Bradley and Coffeen streets.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
