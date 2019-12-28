WATERTOWN — No tickets have been issued in connection to a fatal crash Friday afternoon in which a tractor-trailer struck a woman in a wheelchair, a spokesperson for the Watertown Police Department said.
At around 3:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Washington Street outside the downtown YMCA. Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported the woman who was struck to Samaritan Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
City police blocked off the northbound lane of Washington Street between Clinton Street and Public Square with police tape and barricades. Det. Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said Guilfoyle transported the tractor-trailer driver to Samaritan for evaluation, adding that to his knowledge, no one else was injured in the incident.
On Saturday, Mr. Giaquinto said the woman’s next of kin had been notified, though he’s giving them time to contact the rest of the family before releasing her name. That would likely come after the weekend, he said, possibly along with more details.
He couldn’t comment on the nature of the crash or how it happened, besides saying no tickets had been issued. An investigation is ongoing.
