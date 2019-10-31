WATERTOWN - Eight-year-old Serenity Baker’s dad came home from Iraq just in time to go trick or treating on Thursday night.
The little girl, dressed in a Hermione Granger costume from “Harry Potter,” her mom Leticia and 6-year-old sister Rue welcomed home their loved one, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Baker, during a ceremony at Fort Drum earlier in the day on Halloween.
Serenity had one word for having her dad home after a 9-month deployment to Iraq: “Awesome.”
The sergeant was among 90 members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade who finished their Iraqi deployment and came home on Thursday.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thatthey welcome home their daddy in costume,” Leticia Baker said.
The family planned on going trick or treating on his first day back to the north country.
About 85 family members and loved ones waited in the Gray Eagle hanger until a large door opened and they got to see a first glimpse of their soldiers march inside.
The soldiers were greeted by cheers, large signs and a handful of children in Halloween costumes.
Young mothers with babies in their arms or pushing strollers anxiously waited for that moment to arrive. One family brought a Mylar balloon in the shape of the American flag.
Brig. General Michelle A. Schmidt, deputy commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, gave some brief remarks welcoming the soldiers who operate an unmanned aerial aircraft system that provides reconnaissance and surveillance for ground forces.
Every one of the group came home from their mission in Iraq, the general said.
“Thank you for all did,” she said before dismissing the soldiers to their families.
Many family members walked quickly over to the other side of the hanger to hug their loved ones.
Before the soldiers arrived, Richard, 8, and Aubree, 6, Kinney sat on metal chairs and waited with their mom, Annette, for Sgt. 1st Class Richard Kinney, who also missed Halloween last year because he was in Korea.
“I haven’t gone trick or treating with my dad in a long time,” said little girl wearing a mermaid costume.
Nearby, Lindsey Saine had a sign that read “It’s been 279 days since I lost my mind. Come make me Saine again.”
Her baby, Adalynn, who’s less than a year old, was just two months old when her father, Sgt. 1st Class William Saine, deployed.
“I feel a little nervous,” the mother said about her husband coming home. “But I’m excited.”
Sgt. Saine received a tender kiss on his forehead before he knelt down and whispered to his 6-year-old daughter that he was happy to see her.
“It’s really good to be home,” he said.
Following all the welcome homes, the soldiers gathered up their gear, headed for their family cars and headed home for a ghoulish night of Halloween Jack O Lanterns and candy.
