CARTHAGE — During its October meeting, the village Board of Trustees approved upon the request of Police Chief Rginald Huber Jr. to have a no U turn sign placed on South Mechanic Street in front of the municipal building as it is a traffic hazard.
No U turn sign to be installed in Carthage
