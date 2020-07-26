CARTHAGE — Following a July 20 public hearing during which no one from the public spoke, the village Board of Trustees approved a noise ordinance.
Under the unlawful noise local law, “noise of such character, intensity or duration as to endanger public comfort, peace or repose or to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual is declared to be a nuisance and is prohibited.”
The law outlines causes of noise — bells, whistles, amplifiers or loudspeakers, gas fired motorized vehicle and exclusions.
Penalty for violation includes fines of $50 to $250 with each day of continued violation considered a separate offense.
