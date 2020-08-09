Nominations sought for Carthage Business Person of the Year

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Business Awards Dinner tentatively set for Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Nominations for Business Person of the Year are being accepted from the public.
“We want the community to share their input for who they would like to honor and recognize as business person of the year,” Rebecca Wallen, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. ”The award is based on the individual’s achievements, outstanding citizenship, leadership, dedication and motivation.”
Nominations are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Completed forms, available online or at the chamber office, can be submitted to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce at 120 S. Mechanic St., Carthage NY 13619 or via email at carthagenychamberegmail.com.
For the selection, there will be an emphasis on business and community involvement. Significant accomplishments from past years may be included as additional supporting evidence.
The award is made on the basis of outstanding civic contributions to the Carthage Area community.
There are no posthumous awards.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner Committee has the right to waive the award in any year where it is felt that a suitable nominee has not been presented. The judgment of the committee is final.
Thomas Piche was the inaugural Business Person of the Year in 2014, followed by Richard A. Duvall, 2015; Robert Strutz, 2016; Bruce M. Bezanilla, 2017; F. Amy McEathron, 2018; and Jamie McBride, 2019.
During the Business Awards Dinner, winners of the Community Impact Award, Business of the Year, New Member Spotlight and Non-Profit Award will also be honored.
“The business awards provide the opportunity for the Carthage Area Chamber to recognize our local businesses and honor their commitment and dedication to the community in which they serve,” the chamber director said. “This year our local businesses have encountered unparalleled circumstances like no other. That is why it is so important that we pause and take the time to thank our local businesses and acknowledge what they mean to our community.”
