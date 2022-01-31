CARTHAGE — Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce are seeking nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
The award is based on citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation. Emphasis will be placed on community activities or involvement by the nominee during the calendar year 2020. But significant accomplishments from past years may be included as additional supporting evidence.
Nominations of individuals in a paid capacity and whose contributions are part of their duties will not be considered nor will posthumous nominations. Persons previously nominated who were not selected can be re-nominated.
Nomination forms for the Citizen of the Year award are available online at carthageny.com as well at the chamber office. Nominations along with supporting evidence such as news clippings, must be submitted no later than Friday, March 7. The nomination may be sent to the Citizen of the Year Committee, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 S. Mechanic St., Carthage, NY 13619-0166.
Past recipients of the award include Ann Adams Gates, 1981; Robert M. Miles, 1982; Dorothy W. Clark, 1983; Peter J. LaBarge, 1984; Richard C. DeWan Jr., 1985; Pauline J. Sullivan, 1986; Paul C. Herger, 1987; Bruce H. Rounds, 1988; Marilyn A. Homan, 1989; Laura M. Prievo, 1990; Rochelle H. Waite, 1992; no nominations in 1993; Judy E. Shirley, 1994; William Skye, 1995; no winner selected in 1996; Robert C. Rich, 1997; Ronald R. Roch, 1998; Joann Lazore, 1999; Joanne Sligar, 2000; Russel Maurer, 2002; Richard T. Novy, 2003; Jennie Busch, 2004; Christopher Lorence, 2005; Teri Ellis, 2006; Bradley Good, 2007; Mary Ann Margrey, 2008; Joyce Miller, 2009; Mary Beth Renaud, 2010; Bruce Hazen, 2011; Terrence L. Roche, 2012; Darlene A. Jensen, 2013; Nancy Rome, 2014; F. Amy McEathron, 2015; Lorna R. Swan, 2016; Lynn M. Thornton, 2017, Penny Ellis, 2018, Anne Rohr, 2019 and Robert Sligar, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.