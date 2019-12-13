DEPAUVILLE — Jeffrey T. Garnsey stood with his ailing pig Boris, which had a life-threatening fever, at Cornell University Hospital for Animals two weeks ago when he received something that would help support his entire furry family and boost his animal sanctuary: a nonprofit designation.
In the face of $6,000 in medical bills for his 250-pound, 16-month-old pig, and while preparing to sell his two snowmobiles to help pay for them, Mr. Garnsey said his wife, Julie, called him and told him they not only received the designation for their sanctuary, Garnsey’s Feral Acres, but also a $5,000 anonymous donation delivered from Northern New York Community Foundation. Boris has since been treated and sent home.
“It was a tipping point kind of thing,” Mr. Garnsey said. “That was a sense of relief, that somebody would reach out with a helping hand.”
The Garnseys began using their home on County Route 54 as a bastion for forlorn animals two years ago.
The 158-acre sanctuary houses 44 animals, including pigs, goats, cats, dogs, cows and donkeys in their barn and seven paddocks. Their critters came from as near as Clayton and as far away as North Carolina, and have been rescued from abandonment, injury, squalor and the butcher’s knife. Some, however, have been taken in from people who simply lacked the means to house them.
With the nonprofit designation, the Garnseys can solicit more charitable donations, which can now be itemized and written off for taxes; fundraise and apply for grants. Their love for animals is priceless, but Mr. Garnsey said he and his wife have accrued $45,000 annually for food, supplies, medical bills and other expenses.
Donors have provided them at least $30,000 in financial contributions in two years, on top of donated food, toys, bedding hay, a well for drinking water, other supplies and even volunteer labor. Mr. Garnsey, however, said finances have become tight, even with the charity and his Navy retirement money. Becoming a nonprofit became essential for sustaining and growing his operation, he said, as well as supporting animals like the cat Lucky. Mr. Garnsey rescued Lucky, a 16-week-old, short-haired cat, when he was only five weeks old and being treated for a severe facial injury from a serpentine belt in a construction vehicle.
“We are treading water right now,” he said.
The ability for Garnsey’s Feral Acres to secure more funds through new avenues also provides opportunities for expansion.
Mr. Garnsey said more donations would allow them to rescue more animals, build another couple of barns, including a 160-square-foot pole barn he hopes to build this winter and another for horses in three to five years; erect a welcome center and a classroom space to help teach children how to interact with animals. The couple also hopes to hire staff, particularly a farm manager, Mr. Garnsey said.
“We intend to be the northern counterpart of the Farm Sanctuary” in Watkins Glen, he said.
The local animal rescuer also wants to eventually support injured and abandoned wildlife, including bats, raccoons and skunks, but he faces a major hurdle for that goal.
Police officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation arrested Mr. Garnsey and charged him with illegal possession of wildlife in the summer for rescuing and nurturing a squirrel, which he named Tyrion. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator on Wellesley Island received the squirrel for temporary care, but Tyrion eventually returned to the wild.
Mr. Garnsey has been fighting the charge in court for months, and the battle remains ongoing. Regardless of the verdict, Mr. Garnsey said he hopes to eventually secure the state license needed to rescue forlorn wildlife.
“I want a full third of this farm to be wildlife rescues,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.