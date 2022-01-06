WATERTOWN — Jefferson County got its first major lake-effect snow storm of the season Thursday.
The snow prompted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to issue an advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
A lake-effect snow warning went into effect early Thursday morning and was to end at 1 a.m. today.
According to the National Grid outage map, there were no reports of any power outages despite the snow and wind.
According to 511ny.org, which tracks traffic in New York state, all lanes of Route 26 were closed between County Route 55 and Bridge Street due to a disabled tractor-trailer from about 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency dispatch received reports of vehicles getting stuck throughout Jefferson County, as well as reports of vehicles going off roads.
For the most part, drivers were moving slowly or just simply staying home as the lake-effect snow continued Thursday, according to Joseph D. Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.
“It’s been pretty mundane for us,” Mr. Plummer said. “A lot of people are slowing down and taking their time.”
Mr. Plummer reminded drivers to allow extra room for plows.
