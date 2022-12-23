WATERTOWN — Downed power lines, car crashes, and pumping details, among other incidents kept emergency crews busy as the “once in a generation” storm began on Friday.
According to National Grid’s power outage map, sporadic power outages were reported throughout the north country as of shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued many warnings for the north country including a blizzard warning, in effect until 1 p.m. Christmas Day, and a lakeshore flood warning, in effect until 7 a.m. Christmas morning in Jefferson County.
Snow accumulations could be anywhere from two to four feet, with gusting winds as high as 60 mph Friday night. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect for Jefferson County until the end of the blizzard warning.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Lewis County until 7 a.m. Monday and total snow accumulations could reach two to three feet.
Lewis County has also issued a travel ban for the whole county beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, and continuing until further notice.
In southwestern St. Lawrence County, a wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday, and a blizzard warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. South winds are expected from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Vermont.
The National Grid Outage map is reporting hundreds of power outages throughout the north country as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
AAA is reminding people to stay home if possible, but those that must go out should have emergency supplies in their vehicles.
“Even if you yourself are an experienced driver, that does not mean that everybody else on the roads is going to be as experienced as you, as comfortable behind the wheel and driving as safely as you might be,” said AAA Communications Specialist Valeria M. Puma. “It’s going to be absolutely the safest to just stay home, but if you absolutely have to leave, just making sure that you have everything that you need in your car.”
She said people in cars should travel with blankets, winter clothing, snacks for you and a pet if traveling with a pet, bright clothing and scarves to tie to a window or antenna in case the car gets stuck on the side of the road, snow shovel, kitty litter or sand or salt which will help in case the car gets stuck in the slush or snow, and an ice scraper.
People should also charge their phones before leaving the house, and/or bring a fully charged portable charger, with a charging cord.
Ms. Puma also recommended AAA members download the AAA app which makes it easier for dispatch to locate where people are when they need help.
“Having that app already downloaded and ready to go will be super helpful for members who are getting stuck this weekend,” she said.
CitiBus announced Friday evening that it will not run again until Tuesday — due to the ongoing storm this weekend and in observance of the Christmas holiday on Monday.
Businesses across the north country shut their doors early due to the storm, including Salmon Run Mall, which closed midmorning on Friday.
All of the north country’s Walmart stores closed early Friday.
Target and Walgreens in Watertown closed at 5 p.m. Friday, as well as the Kinney Drugs in Adams, Alexandria Bay, Carthage, Clayton, Lowville, and all Watertown locations.
About 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Thousand Island Bridge Authority began restricting high-profile commercial vehicles that weigh less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high profile vehicles until wind speeds subside.
