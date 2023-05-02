North country environmental groups have received tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding from New York state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that 45 organizations statewide would receive over $3 million in conservation partnership grants aimed at protecting water quality, farmland, recreational space and open spaces. Another $3 million is expected to be dedicated to the projects and programs funded by these grants by local government and private donors.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust received $80,000 for professional development and a $21,000 transaction grant. The Indian River Lakes Conservancy received $45,800 in a capacity grant and $2,960 in a transaction grant. The Ontario Bays Initiative Land Trust received a $18,850 capacity grant and a &7,880 transaction grant.
New York officials said funding nonprofit land trusts and conservation agencies is a key way to protect the environment and combat climate change, and these grants will help in that goal.
“Land trusts play a significant role in conserving the forests and open spaces that will help us reach the carbon sequestration goals of the scoping plan,” of the Climate Act, said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos.
