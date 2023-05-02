Header Header

The Thousand Islands Land Trust has been awarded $80,000 for professional development and a $21,000 transaction grant from the state in conservation partnership funds. Watertown Daily Times

North country environmental groups have received tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding from New York state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that 45 organizations statewide would receive over $3 million in conservation partnership grants aimed at protecting water quality, farmland, recreational space and open spaces. Another $3 million is expected to be dedicated to the projects and programs funded by these grants by local government and private donors.

