WATERTOWN — President Joseph R. Biden signed legislation on Wednesday that expanded healthcare access to veterans who were exposed to burn pits, conflicting one north country family that had a loved one recently die of cancer after serving in Iraq.
The legislation signed into law by the president is set to direct staff with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to assume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pits, effectively stripping the burden of proof for veterans who say they were exposed while deployed.
Burn pits were developed in the early 2000s and used to destroy waste on posts overseas. Jet fuel would be dumped on anything from plastics to human feces and then set on fire, which sent toxins into the air. Soldiers exposed to these carcinogens have long been affected, and many have been diagnosed with cancer.
However, roughly 30% of claims related to burn pit exposure were accepted by the VA. From 2007 to 2020, the VA received 12,582 claims related to burn pit exposure, but only 2,828 were granted.
Sgt. Ryan G. Mason, of Carthage, was one of those veterans who submitted a claim to the VA but was denied access to healthcare for a long time, his family said. After deploying to Iraq shortly after 9/11, he would go on to suffer burn-pit related symptoms.
He died in 2021 from cancer at the age of 36. Today, his family is somewhat conflicted between being happy for veterans who are still alive and fighting the effects of burn pits and wishing that this legislation had been passed long ago.
“I’m glad he signed the bill,” said Michael L. Britton, Sgt. Mason’s uncle. “But it’s too late for a lot of veterans that we feel are heroes. This should have been done a long time ago.”
