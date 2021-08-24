Tuesday marked the first day on the job for Gov. Kathleen C. “Kathy” Hochul as she took office at midnight, but she’s been a presence in New York for much longer than a day.
Across the north country, many local elected officials said they’ve met the newly inaugurated governor multiple times, and have worked with her directly on state-driven initiatives during her tenure as lieutenant governor. All said she was a personable, welcoming and effective partner and leader.
State Sen. Patty A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said she knows Gov. Hochul personally. They met while they both worked as county clerks, Sen. Ritchie for St. Lawrence County and Gov. Hochul for Erie County.
As the two have ascended to positions in the state Capitol, Sen. Ritchie said she’s kept in touch with Gov. Hochul.
“She is someone who has been to my district many times,” she said. “As the lieutenant governor she knew the area well.”
The governor once spoke at an event Sen. Ritchie organized to help encourage and inform women who were interested in running for office. Gov. Hochul became the first female governor upon her midnight swearing-in, something Sen. Ritchie said is very meaningful and should be celebrated.
Gov. Hochul takes the executive office of the state in the wake of scandal-laden former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned after a state Attorney General’s investigation found he had harassed 11 women who worked with or around him while in office. Sen. Ritchie said she has full confidence that Gov. Hochul will not make the mistakes of her predecessor.
“I can say personally, I know Gov. Hochul as someone who has great respect for others,” she said. “There is no harder worker than Gov. Hochul, who I believe listens and will treat her staff and those around her with a great deal of respect.”
Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray said he’s also had a close working partnership with Gov. Hochul, and has met her far more times than he’s ever met the former governor.
“We’ve met dozens and dozens of times,” he said. “Countless times, and she’s always been affable and attentive, listening.”
He said it should be celebrated that New York finally has a female in its top elected office.
Mr. Gray said he’s hopeful for the Hochul administration, which he said should learn from the mistakes of the Cuomo administration. Mr. Gray said he worked to build a rapport with Gov. Cuomo, to bring in alternative solutions when the governor proposed something that wouldn’t work for the north country. He said he is hopeful Gov. Hochul will take more input earlier on, and listen to the constituencies and local leaders as she crafts policy solutions.
He said he believes Gov. Hochul will meet that goal, based on his experience working with her in the past.
“She’s very affable, attentive and listening, I think that’s a trait we’ll all enjoy as governor,” he said.
Jefferson County’s Sheriff, Colleen M. O’Neill, who became the state’s first elected female sheriff in 2014, said it’s exciting to see a woman take the governor’s office, and Gov. Hochul presents many of the most important traits a governor can show. The sheriff said she’s met Gov. Hochul a number of times and always found her to be affable and open.
“You can’t take away from her that she’s the first female governor, but more importantly, she’s level-headed, smart, and she’s obviously prepared to bring the state forward,” Sheriff O’Neill said.
The sheriff said she is hopeful Gov. Hochul will take a different approach with the state’s law enforcement agencies, which she said Gov. Cuomo was too quick to generalize and pillory in public.
“I hope her attitude is a little different for law enforcement, bail reform and criminal justice reform,” she said.
Sheriff O’Neill said she would like to see the governor be more mindful of the differences in communities across the state, and remain aware of the issues facing each one. She said the events of last summer, when many communities across the nation and state saw public backlash against their local police forces, Jefferson County did not have the same problem.
“We shouldn’t have been put in the same category as those agencies that have trouble,” she said.
Sheriff O’Neill pointed to the police reform initiative Gov. Cuomo passed with an executive order last year, which required all law enforcement agencies in the state to undergo a community-driven listening process and draft a plan to improve operations and prevent police misconduct.
The sheriff has repeatedly said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office does not have the kind of problems with misconduct the governor was focusing on, and she would have liked to see the administration consult law enforcement directly about the plan.
“I’m just sure that Gov. Hochul is going to be more collaborative with us, and I am looking forward to working with her a lot more closely,” she said.
Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said she’s looking forward to working with Gov. Hochul in the future and anticipates there will be more collaborative effort coming from Albany in the future.
She said Gov. Hochul is familiar with the village and has always been a welcome guest.
“She’s been to Clayton half a dozen times at least,” said Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer. “She’s a very personable person.”
Mayor Zimmer said it’s good to see a woman in office, and quoted former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as she talked about Gov. Hochul’s ascension.
“‘In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman,’” she said.
She also said it’s important to note Gov. Hochul is the first governor from upstate New York in nearly a century.
“Upstate women are trendsetters,” Mayor Zimmer said. “We’ve got Sheriff Colleen O’Neill for the first female sheriff, and now Gov. Hochul as well; maybe upstate women are going to take over.”
Mayor Zimmer said she’s hopeful the next months will see less controversy and more direct governance.
“It’s time for a new governing style, a new approach,” she said. “We need to get away from all this controversy and get down to governing. We have lots of issues and things to get done, and this will be a fresh start to address those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.