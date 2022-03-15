WATERTOWN — It’s no secret that this winter was a cold one throughout the north country, and residents are seeing their gas and electric bills skyrocket.
“It is ridiculous,” said Kimberly A. Morris, who heats her Belleville home with natural gas and has seen her winter bill increase by $100 compared to last year.
Ms. Morris is also responsible for writing checks for bills at work. She said she has seen statements for the home in which she works as a caretaker dramatically increase, from about $380 last month — with several below-zero days — to $560 this month.
According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, in January 2021, the average price of natural gas for home heating in the state was around $11.21 per thousand cubic feet, which steadily increased before reaching its peak in August at an average of $23.11. The price declined over the next few months, with the last reported data coming in November 2021, which saw prices at a statewide average of $17.29. This is close to a 55% increase from January.
Heating oil prices have also gone up in the region, according to NYSERDA.
NYSERDA says that in September 2020, the average home heating oil price in the north country was $2.38 per gallon. Prices exceeded $3 per gallon in September 2021, and have steadily climbed. Prices in the region — which NYSERDA defines as Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Warren counties — topped $4 by mid-February and hit an average $4.78 per gallon last week. This time last year, the region’s average was $2.96 per gallon.
According to an article in the Staten Island Advance, between the months of February 2020 and December 2021, utility customers’ debt increased by more than $960 million.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul in a press release on March 1 warned New Yorkers about the rise in energy costs. While doing so, she also launched a statewide campaign that will increase relief efforts and provide low-income customers access to millions of dollars in aid.
“I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular our most vulnerable residents, to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them,” Gov. Hochul said.
Denice E. King, who lives in Watertown, has electric heat in her apartment and says she, too, has seen an increase in her heating bill at home since the pandemic.
She said she doesn’t know the exact numbers;, however, she knows that the bill has gone up.
Ms. King said that National Grid should “give people a little bit of a break,” while also acknowledging that the company has tried to help out with payment plans.
“I do see how that they have tried to be fair, by offering payment agreements, as soon as you get on the phone with them they want to get into it,” Ms. King said.
Homes and apartments aren’t the only places that have seen heating bills rise. Riki A. Longton, owner of Shear Images Tanning, 1640 State St. in Watertown, has seen bills increase at her business.
“I am paying now what I normally pay in my peak season using electricity in the tanning salon, which is April and May,” Ms. Longton said. “So basically my bill is close to $200 extra a month.”
Ms. Longton said she wasn’t sure how much electricity each tanning bed uses because it changes frequently, and it also depends on the length of the customer’s visit.
“This is the most this time of year that I’ve seen my electric bill,” Ms. Longton said. “Nothing has changed, my business is pretty much equal to what it always is in February.”
She said that her February bill was at least 30% higher than it normally is during the month of February.
“Between that and the New York state fees with tanning salons, what they’re charging us, they’ve gone up 400% with New York State Department of Health, between the electricity and that this year in 2022, it’s caused me to raise my prices March 1,” Ms. Longton said.
Ms. Longton said the state Department of Health fees used to be $50 per bed to register, with a $30 registration fee. Ms. Longton said it is now going to be $200 per tanning bed to register and a $120 registration fee.
Ms. Longton said it has been more than 10 years since her prices have gone up, and she has raised prices close to 10%.
“Unfortunately the time has come,” Ms. Longton said.
Ms. Longton estimates that based on a 20-minute session, each tanning bed takes about $2.25 to $2.50 of electricity per session, and sessions can range anywhere from 20 and 40 customers a day during this time of year.
As far as a resolution to the problem, Ms. Morris believes that there should be a cap on what electric companies can charge.
National Grid’s website offers an “Energy Affordability Program” which helps provide income-eligible customers a monthly bill credit. To be eligible, customers must already be with National Grid and be in enrolled in an eligible benefit program or the Home Energy Assistance Program.
People who that receive HEAP benefits are enrolled in the EAP with National Grid automatically, and the credits will continue for 14 months dating back to the first time HEAP benefits are applied to the National Grid account.
“People should not have to decide on whether they’re going to eat or medication or whatever over heat and lights,” Ms. Morris said.
A full list of programs is available on National Grid’s website.
Information from New York state about HEAP is available at wdt.me/NYHEAP.
