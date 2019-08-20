WATERTOWN — The pool at North Elementary School is open after being closed for one day last week.
Erin E. Gardner, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, said a malfunction did not occur to the pool.
The issue involved a sewage backup to one of the showers in the bathhouse, caused by a diaper being flushed down a toilet, she said.
A public works crew had to be called in to make the repairs.
But the pool had to be closed until the state Department of Health completed an inspection.
After hearing complaints about the city’s two outdoor pools, Ms. Gardner defended their conditions, saying they are well maintained.
