WATERTOWN — The north side of Public Square will be closed to all traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as work crews prepare for a vigil honoring the lives of two people shot and killed inside their business Wednesday.
There will be no incoming traffic from Mill, Factory or State streets through the north side of Public Square and a detour route along Black River Parkway will be provided.
The south side of Public Square will remain open.
The closure will begin at 5:30 p.m. and extend through the end of the event. The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be access to public parking at JB Wise Place through the Black River Parkway entrances. But motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the time of the closure, according to a release from the city.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island, and Terence M. O’Brien, 53, of Black River, were shot after Barry K. Stewart, 55, of West Carthage, allegedly went into their real estate office on Clinton Street on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire. Stewart later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to state police.
It was about 2 p.m. Wednesday when Stewart allegedly went into Bridgeview Real Estate Services LLC, 145 Clinton St., Suite 111, where he was a former employee, and shot Mrs. Quigg and Mr. O’Brien, who co-owned the business.
