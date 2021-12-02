WATERTOWN — The northbound passing lane of Interstate 81 between the rest area in the town of Pamelia and Exit 48 was closed at 6 p.m. Thursday due to multiple vehicle accidents, according to Jefferson County emergency dispatchers.
An initial report indicated that the accidents were due to collisions with deer, but patrols on the scene reported to dispatchers that no deer were involved.
It appears the accidents involved property damage only as no ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
