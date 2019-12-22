WATERTOWN — Northern Nurse Practitioners will relocate from its Route 3 office to the former CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex on Washington Street, now called the Commons at Washington Summit.
Catherine M. O’Brien, owner of Northern Nurse Practitioners, wrote in a statement that she wanted to relocate because she wanted a larger space after adding an aesthetic line of services last year.
“They are a perfect fit for the facility and the first of a number of new tenants which we will be announcing,” wrote the building owner, Michael E. Lundy, in a statement.
Mr. Lundy, managing member of Washington Summit Associates, purchased the complex at 19472 Route 11 and the 10.16 acres it inhabits from physical therapist and property owner James F. Pemberton for $3 million on Oct. 7, according to Jefferson County property records. He not only plans to redevelop the property, but have a connector road to the adjacent Washington Summit buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.