NORTHPOLE — The Northpole Fire Company is hosting an open house Saturday so people can learn how they can serve their volunteer fire department.
Northpole fire is participating in RecruitNY. It’s a statewide initiative among fire departments opening their doors to the public to raise awareness regarding the need for volunteers and to highlight the rewards of being a member of a volunteer fire department.
The Northpole department, located at 22334 US Route 11 in Watertown, opened it’s doors at 8 a.m. and will keep them open until 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, they will conduct tours of the station and apparatus, allow visitors to try on gear, demonstrate firefighting activities, provide information and address questions on becoming a member.
“We welcome the community to join us during our RecruitNY Event” said Joseph Wargo, Northpole fire chief. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn a bit more about the fire service. We are always looking for new members and it is our hope that after meeting us more people will be interested in becoming a part of our family.”
Other departments that are participating in this event that Northpole fire officials are aware of are the Evans Mills Fire Department and the Brownville Fire District.
