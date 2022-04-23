NORTHPOLE — The Northpole Fire Company is hosting an open house today so people can learn how they can serve their volunteer fire department.
Northpole fire is participating in RecruitNY. It’s a statewide initiative, with fire departments opening their doors to the public to raise awareness about the need for volunteers and to highlight the rewards of being a member of a volunteer fire department.
The Northpole department, 22334 Route 11 in Watertown, opened its doors at 8 a.m. and will keep them open until 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, visitors can tour the station, check out the equipment and try on gear. Crews will demonstrate firefighting activities, provide information and address questions about becoming a member.
“We welcome the community to join us during our RecruitNY Event” said Joseph Wargo, Northpole fire chief. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn a bit more about the fire service. We are always looking for new members and it is our hope that after meeting us more people will be interested in becoming a part of our family.”
