WATERTOWN — A man was entrapped in his vehicle after it rolled over and landed upside down in a ditch Wednesday night in the town of Pamelia.
At around 9:45 p.m., the Northpole Fire Department was dispatched to 24963 Route 283, or Pearl Street Road, where they found a car upside down in the ditch. The driver, who was the only occupant, was entrapped inside. It took around 14 minutes for first responders to carefully extricate the driver, who would end up being taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, Northpole Fire Captain Scott Alexander said.
“It took just a little bit to get him out of there, but it was very successful,” he said. “We had a great turnout of guys last night.”
