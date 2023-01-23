WATERTOWN — A city property owner who’s since-dismissed lawsuit attempted to prevent the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club has filed a notice of appeal of the decision.
Maryellen Blevins, who owns property on Washington Street, filed action Dec. 28 claiming, among other things, that the $3.4 million sale price far exceeded the property’s appraised value and represented an “unconstitutional gift to private entities.”
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky dismissed the suit Tuesday stating, among other things, allegations of overpaying for something are not enough to sustain an action on a taxpayer’s behalf under General Municipal Law, as other courts have found the use of funds must also be “for entirely illegal purposes.”
Ms. Blevins filed a notice of appeal Friday to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in Rochester. The notice preserves her right to later file an appeal of the decision.
