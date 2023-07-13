WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service is cautioning people to avoid swimming at Jefferson County beaches this afternoon due to strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
The service’s Buffalo office has issued a beach hazard statement in effect from noon until 6 p.m. It cautions beachgoers to “stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.”
There is a forecast for thunderstorms in the area this afternoon along with the potential for heavy rain. A flood watch remains in effect for Lewis County where recent heavy rains have caused several waterways to overflow their banks.
There is also a small craft advisory in effect from 2 to 11 p.m. for Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots could produce waves of 3 to 6 feet, which could capsize or damage small crafts, according to the service.
