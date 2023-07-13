J.J. Morse splashes his way back to shore at Westcott Beach State Park, where he was cooling off along with his family on July 5 during the warm weather. The National Weather Service is advising against swimming at Jefferson County beaches today due to strong currents. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service is cautioning people to avoid swimming at Jefferson County beaches this afternoon due to strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

The service’s Buffalo office has issued a beach hazard statement in effect from noon until 6 p.m. It cautions beachgoers to “stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.”

