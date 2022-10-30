WATERTOWN — The candidates for the 24th Congressional District debated at WWNY-TV, Channel 7 News on Thursday, making their cases to the voters in the newly-drawn congressional district.
Steven W. Holden, a Democrat, sat beside Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, and both candidates explained their stances on the state of the nation, inflation, the right to abortion care and many more topics.
Rep. Tenney, a Republican, is an incumbent, a congresswoman who has represented parts of Central New York and the Southern Tier in two non-consecutive terms. Mr. Holden is an Oklahoma-native Army veteran, who was originally running for Congress in the Syracuse-based district before he was recruited to run in NY-24 by the local Democratic organization.
Both are running for the 24th Congressional District that covers western Jefferson County from the town of Orleans, includes the city of Watertown and parts of Carthage and Black River, and continues out along the Lake Ontario lakeshore, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York to north of Niagara County.
Both candidates pledged to put an office in this region of the district, which is one of the largest geographically in the state, and covers a wide variety of regions and economic drivers.
In Thursday’s forum, the only debate scheduled in the district, Mr. Holden said he and congressional Democrats are running to keep America’s democracy safe, after the severe threats to it that came after the Trump Administration and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Our democracy is in peril right now,” Mr. Holden said in his opening statement. “I’ve seen what’s happening in other parts of the world, and I never thought I would see it happen here.”
He said protecting democracy will be his guiding focus if elected to Congress, and he pledged to run for only three terms if elected.
Rep. Tenney said she thinks there’s a clear difference between herself and Mr. Holden — experience.
“I am already serving in the U.S. Congress, I have the experience, not just to manage a very large district, and an even larger district with the new NY-24, but I also have experience as an attorney, as a small business owner, as a journalist and a newspaper publisher.”
She said she’s the mother of a Marine officer, a single mother, a small business owner, and knows best how to bring relief to the people of NY-24 because of that experience. She said she supports term limits, including the Republican custom to institute leadership term limits.
The economy dominated the debate, and the candidates had clearly opposing views on most of the driving issues of the economy.
Rep. Tenney blamed government spending, like that seen in the COVID-19 aid packages passed in 2020 and 2021, and Democratic policies passed in Congress this year. She said taxes and regulations need to go down, and government spending needs to drop as well, in order for inflation to cease climbing at the alarming rates seen this year. She lauded the Trump-era economy and policies as well.
“We had a dynamic economy where we were cutting taxes, cutting needless regulations, bringing our energy sector back and allowing America to be energy independent,” she said.
Rep. Tenney supports ending the New York hydrofracking ban, and has introduced legislation that would penalize New York and other states that ban hydrofracking for natural gas or oil by withholding federal funding from certain programs.
Rep. Tenney said that the low unemployment lauded by Democrats currently comes with a very high number of people who are not seeking work at all, and aren’t counted as unemployed. She argued that government stimulus packages have incentivized people not to work, suggesting that the $600 extra dollars in unemployment and the $3,200 in total stimulus money given out in 2020 and 2021 are still having an impact on people’s decision to work over a year later. She also blamed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided millions of dollars to governments for lost tax revenue, for people not seeking work now.
Mr. Holden blamed corporations for the rise in inflation seen recently, and said companies have relied on the economic uncertainty of the post-pandemic recovery to hike prices without seeing similar real increases in costs.
“What is causing inflation here in the United States is that you have multinational corporations such as Exxon-Mobil, Proctor & Gamble and Nestle who are raking in trillions of dollars in exorbitant profits, while they’re sticking it to you at the gas pump and the grocery store.”
He said investing in small businesses and tearing down monopolies, fostering more authentic competition in the economy is the answer to inflation. He said the same should happen to the agricultural sector, with more support given to family farms and less support given to big agricultural firms, seed companies and equipment manufacturers that price gouge or too tightly control their products.
On abortion, Rep. Tenney said unequivocally she is pro-life and would not support any efforts to codify the right to an abortion into law or the Constitution of the U.S.
“To go back to federalizing and creating a larger, top-down federal government is something I’m opposed to,” she said. “I’m going to continue to be supportive of pro-life causes, making sure women have prenatal care, making sure we support CareNet and other organizations that provide care for women, to support the concept of adoption.”
She said she believes it’s an issue of ‘state’s rights’ and she said she believes a change to New York state’s law, which she said allows for “late term abortion” will only come if Republicans win control in Albany.
New York’s law allows abortions up to 24 weeks, just over halfway through a normal pregnancy. Any abortion after that can only come if the life of the mother or fetus is seriously at risk, or in the case of rape or incest. Late term in the medical field only refers to pregnancies that continue after week 40, and abortions are never allowed or performed then.
Mr. Holden said he would support a federal bill allowing for abortion up to 24 weeks without an excuse, as was provided in the Roe v. Wade decision. Mr. Holden said Republicans like Rep. Tenney have supported defining a fetus as a person, against all medical advice, which would outlaw abortion nationwide by making the practice tantamount to murder.
Citing the women’s rights movement that started in Seneca Falls, which lies in the middle of NY-24, Mr. Holden said the representative for this district has to be focused on women’s rights.
“We can’t go back, and I refuse to allow women to be treated as second class citizens,” he said.
On crime, WWNY, Channel 7 anchor and debate host Garrett Domblewski asked the candidates if they should focus significantly on crime if elected, asserting that this region of New York and the 24th Congressional district sees less crime than other parts of the country. Neither candidate seemed to agree with that assertion.
“There are certain situations that get police officers killed, they deal with suicide, domestic violence, substance abuse,” he said. “That’s why, if elected, I will champion and bring to the floor something that I call the ‘First Responders Investment Act,’” he said.
He said that legislation would partner police departments with crisis intervention experts to help handle sensitive situations like mental health illness episodes or drug abuse psychosis more safely.
Rep. Tenney accused Mr. Holden of supporting an effort to defund police departments, and criticized New York state’s bail and prison reforms.
“This is an epidemic, you see it across this state and across the region,” Rep. Tenney said. “Whether it’s in Watertown or Lockport.”
Early voting is open now for the 24th Congressional race in Jefferson County, as well as the 21st Congressional race and plenty of local offices, at the county office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown or the Evans Mills Fire Hall on LeRay Street in Evans Mills. Polls are open varying hours every day from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
