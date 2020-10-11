WATERTOWN — After evading police for more than a month, the suspect in a Queens murder was found at a Stone Street residence last week by the Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Patshawn McMitchell, 24, of Elizabeth, N.J., was arrested Thursday by NYPD officers at 217 Stone St. He is charged with murder, acting in a manner injurious to a child and weapons possession.
He is suspected of murdering Dahmel Miller, 23, inside Queensbridge Houses, a public housing development in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, on Sept. 8.
According to the New York Daily News, Mr. Miller and Mr. McMitchell were together in an apartment on the first floor of the Queensbridge Homes building on Vernon Boulevard when Mr. McMitchell shot Mr. Miller in the stomach and buttocks.
Police allege Mr. Miller and Mr. McMitchell were fighting over an unnamed teenage girl in the apartment. Unnamed sources reported to the New York City-based newspaper that the teen girl was romantically involved with both men.
Over the course of a month, NYPD attempted to locate Mr. McMitchell. A spokesperson for the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, said NYPD employed the Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate him. The task force, which is a service of the U.S. Marshals Service, tracks suspected criminals who have successfully evaded police through bank account activity, license plate reader records, CCTV and many other means.
The NYPD DCPI spokesperson said Mr. McMitchell was apprehended by NYPD detectives from the 114th Precinct who traveled upstate from the city to make the arrest.
Mr. McMitchell was ordered to be held without bail at his arraignment hearing Friday in Queens Criminal Court.
