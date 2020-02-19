WATERTOWN — New York State assemblymen were joined by veterans and community members Wednesday afternoon to urge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to restore millions of dollars cut in the proposed 2021 state budget — money meant to be used to provide needed services for veterans.
Assemblymen Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, and Robert Smullen, R-Meco, both veterans, and Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, active duty Army Reserves, co-hosted a “Voices for Veterans” event at the American Legion Post 61, 138 Sterling St., calling for the immediate restoration of Gov. Cuomo’s planned $5.68 million cut to veterans’ services in the proposed executive budget.
The proposed executive budget has been set at $178 billion.
“Like our governor says, our budgets are about priorities,” said Assemblyman Ashby, a retired Army captain. “And if we take that into consideration, what message are we sending our veterans when we take a look at this budget?”
Gov. Cuomo’s proposed executive budget would cut initiatives that range from helping soldiers manage PTSD and mental health challenges to enabling veterans to find job training and successful careers and improving access to VA services and quality health care.
Proposed cuts, according to Assembly minority conference members, include:
— $4,035,000 to the Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer program
— $100,000 to the SAGE Veterans Project, which advocates for LGBTQ older veterans in need of health and wellness services
— $200,000 to the “Helmets-to-Hardhats” job transition and preparation program
— $200,000 to “Clear Path for Veterans,” an additional job skills and training program, which also includes K-9 therapy
— $500,000 to NYS Defenders Association Veterans Defense Program, which provides legal support to veterans and service members in the criminal or family court systems
— $100,000 to the North Country Veterans Association
— $200,000 to Legal Services of the Hudson Valley Veterans and Military Families Advocacy Project
— $125,000 to the Department of New York VFW of the U.S. Field Service Organization
— $220,000 to the NYS Defenders Association Veterans Defense Program, Long Island Expansion.
Melissa Spicer, executive director for Clear Path for Veterans, which is set to lose funding thanks to the proposed budget, was also in attendance on Wednesday.
“I met one veteran at a time in my life that was very difficult for me, but what impressed me most about this individual was in all of his hardship, all he cared about was taking care of his fellow veterans,” she said. “That is what sparked my desire to serve people on a greater level, so I am speaking to the veterans in this room to thank you for opening your door to folks like myself that can learn what true service above self is.”
During her speech, she pointed out two of her staff members that had accompanied her, one who served 20 years right out of Fort Drum as a combat medic and one who served in the Army as a special forces Green Beret.
Clear Path for Veterans is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and upstate New York’s archetype Veteran Service Organization serving a hub of information, programs and resources, according to its website. Clear Path serves military members, veterans and their families in a 23-county region, which includes Fort Drum.
The largest cut outlined in the proposal is to the popular Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Program, eliminating more than $4 million from the counseling program allowing veterans to connect with others who have served and are facing similar challenges.
“The message that we want to send to our veteran community is clear: New York State welcomes you with open arms,” Assemblyman Walczyk said. “We get it here, but we’ll be hopefully able to leverage our voices and make them heard in Albany.”
Though the governor is proposing to cut funding for veteran counseling services, the proposed budget for 2021 details the extension of Hire-A-Vet credit for two years, working closely with the Department of Veteran Services to ensure the state’s veterans will be protected in the for-profit education space, streamlining the process to create New York’s first State veterans cemetery, and continuing the $20 billion affordable housing and homeless initiative- which provides stability for some of the state’s most vulnerable populations, including veterans.
Assemblyman Smullen, a retired Marine Corp colonel who served with the 10th Mountain Division in the hills of Afghanistan as a combat advisor in the late 2000s, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues and added a few of his own when speaking about the importance of services for veterans and opposition to the funding cuts.
“I represent a lot of communities where veterans are some of the very pillars of the community and I’m very worried that we are breaking faith with our veterans at the New York State level,” Ret. Col. Smullen said. “I would be derelict in my duty if I didn’t stand before everyone and say that we must not break faith with our veterans- We must have those essential services within our state to make sure that no veteran suffers in silence, that no veteran is left behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.