On Thursday, the Ontario Bay Initiative Land Trust’s all-volunteer board of directors selected new leadership following the sudden loss earlier this month of James (Jim) O. LaPlante, the longest-serving leader of the nonprofit organization.
The nine-member board unanimously approved board members Carrie Fleming as interim chair and Rosanne Weir as interim vice chair. Ms. Fleming, a resident and native of Chaumont, joined OBI in 2020 and was elected vice chair earlier this year. Ms. Weir is the widow of Mr. LaPlante and often worked alongside him while doing land trust work.
“It is important to continue the work of our organization while we mourn the loss of our leader and dear friend,” Ms. Fleming said in an OBI news release. “We have a very capable board and we must continue our important mission of land conservation and we know that is what Jim would have wanted.”
OBI was established in 1993 and is one of the area’s only all-volunteer land trust organizations.
Mr. LaPlante died unexpectedly at his Watertown home on Nov. 7 at age 75. He became well-known and respected in the local land conservation community after joining OBI in 2006. He was elected chair of the board of directors in 2010 and was reelected annually, making him OBI’s longest-serving leader. He also developed a strong working relationship with other land trusts as well as with the state’s Albany-based chapter of the Land Trust Alliance, a national nonprofit organization that supports the work of land trusts across the U.S.
Under Mr. LaPlante’s guidance, OBI has seen success with securing key grant funds and private donations while working to preserve and protect ecologically significant land and open space.
Ms. Fleming is a 1997 graduate of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s Ranger School in Wanakena, St. Lawrence County, where she majored in forest technology. She earned her master’s degree in education from SUNY Potsdam and was a biology instructor at Watertown High School for several years.
Ms. Weir joined OBI in 2018 after retiring from a 40-year career in admissions and enrollment management. She has been a leader of OBI’s marketing committee and brings a passion for event planning, marketing and grant writing.
Both Ms. Fleming and Ms. Weir will serve as interim leaders until the land trust’s annual board meeting in April.
OBI Land Trust has an eight-town service area that stretches along the shoreline communities of Jefferson County and includes Cape Vincent, Lyme, Brownville, Pamelia, LeRay, Hounsfield, Henderson and Ellisburg.
