WATERTOWN — A section of a motel is a total loss after it caught fire Thursday morning on Route 37 in the town of Pamelia.
The Northpole Fire Department was the first truck on scene at the Hotis Motel at 23442 Route 37. A section of the motel that had eight units and stood alone was fully involved in flames, said Northpole Chief Joe Wargo. He said all eight rooms were occupied and people were scattered across the driveway when they got there. State police and the sheriff’s office were on scene handling some fist fighting that was going on at the scene between occupants of the motel. A sheriff’s deputy ended up detaining one person for being belligerent but no charges were filed. Occupants from six of the eight rooms were displaced and needed assistance from Red Cross, which had representatives on scene.
The fire was extinguished but the structure was a total loss. Chief Wargo said the response from first responders was excellent considering the call came in right as people were getting ready for work.
“We did very well with personnel,” he said, “and had mutual aide out the gate.”
There have been no reported injuries, he said. Northpole fire was assisted by departments from Pamelia, Glen Park, Black River, city of Watertown and town of Brownville, as well as Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
Route 37 had been closed off but was since reopened shortly before 8 a.m.
