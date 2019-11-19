October unemployment rates in three north country counties spiked by at least half a percentage point from the same time last year.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, the October jobless rate in Jefferson County jumped from 4.1 percent last year to 4.9 percent this year. The October rate for Lewis County increased from 3.7 percent last year to 4.2 percent this year, and in St. Lawrence County, it climbed from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent.
The October unemployment rates for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were also slightly up from their September rates, which were 4.7, 4.1 and 4.7 percent, respectively.
Statewide, the September jobless rate increased 3.6 percent last year to 3.9 percent this year. The national rate decreased from 3.5 percent last year to 3.3 percent this year.
