LOWVILLE — Two of three Offices for the Aging in north country counties, Lewis and St. Lawrence, suspended their senior social meals and will only be doing home deliveries as of next week as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Lewis County Director Crystal Collette said the meal gatherings, known as “congregate meal sites,” held at community centers in Harrisville, Croghan, Lowville, Copenhagen, Lyons Falls and Osceola, are suspended until further notice as of Monday.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, St. Lawrence County’s Office for the Aging was the first to announce the suspension of the group meals at their sites in Brasher Falls, Canton, DeKalb Junction, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.
“This measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus amongst those 60 and above,” the release stated. “Older adults are the highest risk level group and should use caution when attending large gatherings.”
In both counties, people who normally attend the meals will be contacted by office personnel or volunteers to offer home delivery options instead.
Ms. Collette said their group is also extending the home delivery meal service to anyone over 60 years old choosing to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for older people in general and people with medical conditions to “stay at home as much as possible,” if they do not have enough food at home or help to get food.
She said they are willing to be more flexible to ensure that all of the seniors in the county are able to protect themselves and get what they need, however, she believes her organization won’t be alone in that effort.
“I have great faith that in Lewis County, we take very good care of each other, and that people will rise in this occasion, too, to look help reach out and help their elder neighbors,” Ms. Collette said.
Able senior citizens meet at these locations to eat in a social environment rather than staying home to receive delivered meals.
To help decrease the negative impact of losing that social interaction for those who normally attend the gatherings, Ms. Collette said volunteers will be making more “telephone reassurance” calls for the duration of the group meal suspension.
The Lewis County office has also temporarily cancelled all of its events in March and April, including driving courses, estate planning sessions and the Senior Prom.
Its top priority is the health and well being of older adults in Lewis County.
In Jefferson County, while the Office for the Aging team is carefully monitoring the situation, Director Chris Ingersoll said they have not yet decided to suspend the congregate meals or events, however, a conference call with the office’s state authorities today will inform their plan.
“We have been meeting with the company that caters our meals, Prestige in Clayton, to discuss increasing hygiene practices at the congregate sites with more training and reminder posters to be posted,” Ms. Ingersoll said.
The nearest confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been in Saratoga and Rochester, however, there have not yet been any as yet in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
For information on home delivered meals or about the Office of the Aging’s services in Lewis County call 315-376-5313. For information specifically about COVID-19, call your doctor or Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453.
In St. Lawrence County, call 315-386-4730 to reach the Office of the Aging and 315-386-2325 for Public Health.
Jefferson County residents can reach out to the Office of the Aging at 315-785-3191 and Public Health at 315-785-3000.
