WATERTOWN — City police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies halted a vehicle on Washington Street following a brief high-speed pursuit on city streets Monday morning.
Emergency dispatches indicated that speeds reached 60 mph during the pursuit that began at about 11:30 a.m. and ended with a Toyota Tundra surrounded by patrol cars shortly after at Washington Street and Flower Avenue West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.