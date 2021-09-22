WATERTOWN — City police officers who were responding to a domestic incident Tuesday night heard a gunshot coming from the residence and then found a woman with a head injury.
According to city police, officers were dispatched to 221 E. Main St. at around 10:50 p.m. for the domestic. As officers exited their patrol vehicle, they heard a single gunshot coming from the front of the residence.
Officers found a 32-year-old unconscious female with a head injury on the front porch. She was treated at the scene by city firefighters and personnel from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. The woman was then transported to Samaritan Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
A weapon was recovered from the scene and detectives have interviewed witnesses to the domestic incident. There is no threat to the public, according to city police. The incident remains under investigation.
