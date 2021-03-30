ADAMS — A child has been found safely and two people are being questioned after what emergency dispatchers characterized as an abduction at Calcium Primary School on Tuesday afternoon.
State police have confirmed that the child is safe.
Most patrols in Jefferson County began looking for a child attending the school shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers scoured the county for a green Toyota Corolla, which the child was reportedly traveling in, for roughly an hour before they found it on County Route 76 near Adams, roughly 20 miles away from the school.
The child is safe and the driver of the Toyota is being questioned, as well as another person in a pickup truck who was also found on Route 76, according to state police.
A woman on Route 76 where state police and deputies swarmed the Corolla said was surprised to walk outside her door and see officers lining the road.
“It’s nice to know we have cops protecting us,” she said. “I’m so glad the child is safe.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
