CAPE VINCENT — Officers at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility seized what appeared to be nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 70 strips of Suboxone since Monday, according to the union representing corrections officers.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said in a statement Friday that officers were inspecting Dove soap boxes that were mailed from Utica when they found 36 grams of what appeared to be marijuana or synthetic marijuana. They also found 32 orange strips of what was suspected to be Suboxone.
On Wednesday, an officer inspecting mail packages found 40 orange strips suspected to be Suboxone that were in the binder of a book. The package came from Syracuse, according to the facility.
The drugs were seized as evidence.
In the statement, Bryan Hluska, central region vice president for NYSCOPBA, referenced a seizure last week of 32 grams of the drug K2 found in a package of cigars mailed to an inmate.
“All this does is tie up personnel processing these packages and drugs when they are recovered,” he wrote in the statement. “Instead of utilizing the Secure Vendor Program and reducing the drugs that are mailed in to inmates, (the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) continues to turn a deaf ear to suggestions that will better utilize staff.”
