CAPE VINCENT — The union that represents state corrections officers says that officers have recently twice recovered synthetic marijuana found inside Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
The New York State Correctional Officer and Police Benevolent Association Inc. said in a statement Monday that more than five ounces of the drug, also known as K2, were discovered in separate incidents at the medium security prison.
The union said that on Dec. 4 staff searched the women’s bathroom in the visitors room based on a tip officers received about contraband. During the search, officers recovered eight bundles of a green leafy substance that tested positive for synthetic marijuana. The drugs weighed 61 grams.
Later the same day, an officer was processing a mailed package for an inmate that contained cans of beans. The officer X-rayed the cans and observed two unknown objects in the cans. The cans were opened and two clear plastic bundles containing synthetic marijuana were seized, the union said. The drugs weighed in excess of 86 grams.
The package was mailed from an address in Brooklyn. The contraband was placed into evidence, according to the union and an investigation is continuing.
“Our members are working diligently to stop the flow of contraband that is flooding our facilities,” said Scott Carpenter, NYSCOBA Central Region vice president. “Especially at Cape Vincent, drugs seem to get in consistently despite the best efforts of staff.”
Mr. Carpenter said he is again, calling on the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement a Secure Vendor Program in each facility. He said seizures are “now a daily occurrence” in prisons across the state, a situation that he said needs to be addressed by the prison system’s administration.
