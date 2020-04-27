WATERTOWN — The union that represents state corrections officers says that officers twice intercepted mail containing drugs at Watertown Correctional Facility.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Inc. said in a statement Monday that officers inspecting main for inmates discovered synthetic marijuana and Subutex, a drug used to treat opiate addiction, at the medium security correctional facility.
The first incident occurred on April 15 at about 9:30 a.m. An officer assigned to the prison’s package room discovered an orange film in the glue flap of an envelope. Upon further inspection, the officer found five orange strips inside the envelope. The strips tested positive for buprenorphine, an opioid commonly sold as Subutex. The drugs, which were mailed from a location in the Bronx, were seized as evidence, according to NYSCOPBA.
The second discovery occurred at 10:35 a.m. the same day. An officer was inspecting fruit snack containers mailed to an inmate. The officer noticed one of the containers had been tampered with. Upon further inspection, the officer found a blue latex glove fingertip with a green leafy substance inside. The officer found 70 finger tips inside of 22 fruit snack containers. The substance tested positive for synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. The drugs, which were mailed from Rochester, weighed 42 grams. The drugs were seized as evidence.
“With inmate visits suspended during this pandemic, more and more contraband is coming in through mailed packages,” said Bryan Hluska, central region vice president for NYSCOPBA. “Staff has done an excellent job seizing drugs concealed in packages mailed to inmates. The reality is, drugs are still getting into the hands of inmates through the mail.
The union has been pushing the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to adopt a Secure Vendor Program immediately following the coronavirus pandemic to combat the introduction of contraband into state prisons.
